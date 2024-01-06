NSS camp at PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, ends

On the last day of the week-long NSS Special Camp, Principal Monica Sharma addressed students and motivated them to work for society with full dedication. In the end of the session, delicious lunch was served to the NSS volunteers and other guests. NSS volunteers presented the report of the days of the NSS Special Camp and stressed the importance of social service for the society.
