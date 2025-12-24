DT
Home / The School Tribune / NSS camp begin at PML SD Public School

NSS camp begin at PML SD Public School

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
A week-long NSS camp began at PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh. The inauguration was done by chief guest Dr Nemi Chand Golia, State Liaison Officer, NSS, Chandigarh Administration. The programme began with providing information regarding NSS and why the camp is organised. Dr Nemi Chand motivated the volunteers about the importance of the camp and how to prevent the youth from ‘nasha’ (drug addiction). He provided information regarding Project Saarthi in all government hospitals, Aatam Nirbhar Bharat and Skill India Programme to NSS volunteers and how this will bring about change in the lives of students. NSS Programme Officer Jayant Kumar Atreya and VS Pathania welcomed the chief guest and NSS volunteers, deliver a speech regarding NSS moto and the benefits of social service to the society. They also allotted duties and responsibilities to the NSS volunteers. Then the volunteers were given an overview of the activities that will be covered in the seven days and how this will bring discipline in their life. Vice-Principal Rohina Khullar deliver the vote of thanks to the chief guest.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

