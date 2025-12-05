NSS camp concludes at Shemford School, Barara

The seven-day NSS camp concluded at Shemford School, Barara, in an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm, discipline and a spirit of service. Class XII volunteers demonstrated social responsibility and strengthened values like national interest, environmental protection, cleanliness and humanity. The camp began with an inspiring address by Principal Ruby Sharma, highlighting the importance of National Service Scheme. Students took the NSS oath and participated in a cleanliness awareness campaign, creating portable dustbins from waste materials. The week's activities included tree planting, gardening and an online quiz on Constitution Day. Students discussed the Preamble, Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties. A fitness and yoga session was led by yoga instructor Muskan, followed by sports activities. A drug de-addiction awareness programme featured presentations by Gurmilan Kaur and Gurdeep Singh. The camp concluded with a special programme commemorating the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram", including an emotional essay by Anmolpreet Kaur. The camp was successfully conducted under the leadership of programme officer Sarita, Principal Ruby Sharma, Vice-Principal Suman Sharma and Chairman Inderjeet Singh. The school management encouraged students to continue their social service spirit.

