NSS Foundation Day observed at Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University

NSS Foundation Day was observed during the morning assembly at Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, where Class XI student Gursahej Kaur provided students with detailed information about the National Service Scheme (NSS). She explained the significance of its motto, 'Not Me, But You', which emphasises selfless service and prioritising the welfare of society over personal interests. NSS in-charge lecturers Harpreet Singh and Darshan Singh motivated the students to actively participate in social welfare activities. School Principal Satvir Singh also encouraged students to engage in NSS initiatives and contribute towards the welfare of society. All members of the teaching staff were present on the occasion.

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