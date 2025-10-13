DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / NSS Special Camp culminates

NSS Special Camp culminates

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The six-day National Service Scheme (NSS) Special Camp 2025-2026, centred on the theme ‘Health, Hygiene and Cleanliness’, culminated at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh. The camp’s daily schedule began with prayer, NSS pledge and warm-up exercises, followed by a series of impactful events designed to instil civic sense, discipline and social responsibility. On Day 1, intensive self-defence training was launched by the Chandigarh Police under the ‘Swayam’ programme, along with Swachhata Participation Day activities and competitions. On the second day, volunteers undertook community service at Mohali’s Sai Temple, participating in cleaning and langar seva. On the third day, expert sessions were conducted on personal hygiene by Dr Tasneef Kausar and organ donation by the Mohan Foundation. On the fourth day, a spirited awareness rally on elections, flagged off by the principal, carried the message of voting rights and responsible citizenship. On the fifth day, NSS members extended their service at gurdwaras in Mohali, again focusing on cleaning and serving in langar. On the sixth day, the camp concluded with the final round of self-defence training, a session on financial literacy, and a cleanliness drive in the adopted village, highlighted by a “Clean & Green Diwali” rally. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh stated that the dedication shown by NSS volunteers in blending skill-building with selfless service has truly made the camp a success. It has provided a vital platform to nurture creativity, teamwork and social empathy, preparing them to be conscientious citizens.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts