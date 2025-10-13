NSS Special Camp culminates

The six-day National Service Scheme (NSS) Special Camp 2025-2026, centred on the theme ‘Health, Hygiene and Cleanliness’, culminated at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh. The camp’s daily schedule began with prayer, NSS pledge and warm-up exercises, followed by a series of impactful events designed to instil civic sense, discipline and social responsibility. On Day 1, intensive self-defence training was launched by the Chandigarh Police under the ‘Swayam’ programme, along with Swachhata Participation Day activities and competitions. On the second day, volunteers undertook community service at Mohali’s Sai Temple, participating in cleaning and langar seva. On the third day, expert sessions were conducted on personal hygiene by Dr Tasneef Kausar and organ donation by the Mohan Foundation. On the fourth day, a spirited awareness rally on elections, flagged off by the principal, carried the message of voting rights and responsible citizenship. On the fifth day, NSS members extended their service at gurdwaras in Mohali, again focusing on cleaning and serving in langar. On the sixth day, the camp concluded with the final round of self-defence training, a session on financial literacy, and a cleanliness drive in the adopted village, highlighted by a “Clean & Green Diwali” rally. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh stated that the dedication shown by NSS volunteers in blending skill-building with selfless service has truly made the camp a success. It has provided a vital platform to nurture creativity, teamwork and social empathy, preparing them to be conscientious citizens.

Advertisement