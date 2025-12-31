DT
PT
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
Home / The School Tribune / NSS Special Camp organised

NSS Special Camp organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
The third day of the NSS Special Camp at KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, started with enthusiasm to promote physical, mental and spiritual well-being among volunteers through various yoga asanas. It was followed by a session on HIV/AIDS conducted by Faarika Mehta from the Plan India Organisation. This was followed by an informative session on the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act by Jatinder Kamboj, an advocate from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The day concluded with a nukkad natak practice, where volunteers actively rehearsed street plays to spread social awareness among the community.

