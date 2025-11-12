DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / NSS volunteers of DAV Model School participate in Viksit Bharat Buildathon

NSS volunteers of DAV Model School participate in Viksit Bharat Buildathon

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
6912fa810b064 8.DAV Model School Sector 15Chandigarh
Advertisement

NSS volunteers of DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, participated in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon School Innovation Marathon, a collaborative initiative of the Ministry of Education and the Atal Innovation Mission. A special morning assembly was organised to celebrate the event whereby volunteers share their thoughts to focus on four key themes - Vocal for Local, Swadeshi, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Samriddhi. NSS volunteers participated in the Viksit Bharat Quiz organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs being conducted online via the MY Bharat Portal. The quiz has been designed to assess knowledge on various aspects of our nation and the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts