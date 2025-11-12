NSS volunteers of DAV Model School participate in Viksit Bharat Buildathon

NSS volunteers of DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, participated in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon School Innovation Marathon, a collaborative initiative of the Ministry of Education and the Atal Innovation Mission. A special morning assembly was organised to celebrate the event whereby volunteers share their thoughts to focus on four key themes - Vocal for Local, Swadeshi, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Samriddhi. NSS volunteers participated in the Viksit Bharat Quiz organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs being conducted online via the MY Bharat Portal. The quiz has been designed to assess knowledge on various aspects of our nation and the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

