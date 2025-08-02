DT
Home / The School Tribune / NSS volunteers visit Institute for the Blind

NSS volunteers visit Institute for the Blind

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:15 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
The school's NSS volunteers visited the Institute for the Blind, Chandigarh. The objective was to sensitise students and to instill in them a deeper sense of empathy and social responsibility. During the visit, students gained valuable insights into how the visually impaired lead independent lives using specially designed learning aids and tactile tools. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the initiative and said, "We believe in nurturing not just academically sound individuals, but also empathetic and socially responsible citizens."

