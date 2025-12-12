NSS volunteers visit Institute for the Visually Impaired

On the fifth day of the NSS Special Camp at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, the volunteers visited the Institute for the Visually Impaired, Chandigarh. The volunteers observed the classroom environment and learned how blind students pursue their studies through audio-based learning methods. Volunteers also explored a rich collection of braille books and learned about the braille reading and writing system based on raised dots. Following the educational tour, the volunteers attended an insightful motivational session on the school premises by Dr Goggi Gupta, who spoke on the theme, ‘Health and well-being’. She highlighted the importance of maintaining emotional balance, practising self-care, and prioritising both mental and physical fitness in daily life.

