Nukkad natak highlights contemporary social issues

As part of the Hindi Month celebrations, students of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh, staged an engaging nukkad natak highlighting contemporary social issues. Students from all four houses participated enthusiastically, using impactful dialogues, narration and expressive acting to convey important social messages in simple Hindi. The performance was appreciated by teachers and students for its meaningful content and effective presentation. Principal Subhash Chand praised the students for their confidence, creativity and civic awareness. He emphasised that such activities encourage students to remain sensitive to societal concerns and understand their responsibilities as responsible citizens.

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