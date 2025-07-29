DT
Nukkad natak time at Holy Mary's School, Banur

Nukkad natak time at Holy Mary's School, Banur

TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
The school buzzed with energy and emotion as students from classes VII to X participated in a nukkad natak competition during the morning assembly. The four houses - Nehru, Teresa, Gandhi and Tagore - showcased their talents through powerful street plays on social issues such as cybercrime, fake news, female foeticide and women empowerment. Each group of 8-12 students delivered thought-provoking performances on mental health, mobile addiction, gender equality and societal awareness, presented in the traditional nukkad natak style with raw, real and impactful storytelling. The audience, comprising teachers, staff, and fellow students, applauded enthusiastically. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy congratulated the participants and house in-charges on their hard work and dedication, inspiring the students with her message: "There is no problem in life without a solution. Even when things seem tough, believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel."

