Nursery schools across Tamil Nadu reopen amidst declining COVID-19 cases

Chennai, Feb 16
Nursery schools across Tamil Nadu reopened on Wednesday after a long gap of two years, amidst a sharp decline in coronavirus positive cases, and with the government insisting that face masks are not mandatory for kindergarten children.
Teachers welcomed the students with balloons, chocolates and flowers on day one to help them cope up with a new environment. Several schools which have been conducting online classes, too, shifted to the physical mode today.
"Making them adapt to a new atmosphere which is different from the familiar comforts of their homes will be our primary task. We will start teaching lessons thereafter," a teacher of a leading nursery school here said.
"Face masks have been made mandatory for children aged five and above," Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said.
"This means that the kindergarten children need not wear masks," he told reporters here when his attention was drawn to the children not wearing the face masks.
The schools have been told to strictly adhere to the SoP on COVID-19 safety precautions. On February 15, the state government issued a GO (government order) permitting play schools and nursery schools to function from today while allowing exhibitions to be held.
The state government had ordered closure of schools due to the pandemic in March 2020.
Ahead of the reopening, the school management cleaned and disinfected the classrooms and premises.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress
Invokes Sant Ravidas saying his government is following his ...
AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab
The move has significance considering that the BJP-led allia...
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was ‘speeding rashly’ and applied sudden breaks
Initial probe says no conspiracy, Haryana police
Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: He was the reason for millions to dance
Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the ...