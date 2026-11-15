Nurturing excellence: Integrating values for all-round development of pupils

How would you summarise the school’s overall academic and co-curricular performance this past year?

The academic year 2025-26 was marked by exemplary achievements and all-round excellence. The school recorded a 100% pass percentage in the ICSE examinations, with Nancy emerging as the Tricity Topper, bringing immense pride to the institution. This success reflects the collective efforts of our students, dedicated teachers and supportive parents. Our students also excelled in sports, securing accolades at state, national and international levels. Special recognition goes to three students who brought laurels to the school through their outstanding performances at international events. In addition, our students achieved excellent grades in the Trinity College London Communication Skills Examination, assessed by an examiner from London. These accomplishments reflect our commitment to nurturing confident, competent and globally aware citizens.

What new teaching methods or EdTech tools did you introduce this year, and what impact have you seen?

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In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the school adopted innovative, competency-based teaching practices, shifting the emphasis from rote learning to conceptual understanding and critical thinking. Inquiry-based and experiential learning through hands-on activities, experiments, case studies, role-play and projects encouraged students to explore concepts independently. Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), debates and analytical discussions promoted critical thinking and problem-solving. Mind maps, mnemonics, spaced repetition and visual aids were introduced to strengthen retention and recall. These initiatives have resulted in improved classroom participation, enhanced analytical and writing skills, greater confidence and a deeper understanding of concepts, making students more articulate and independent learners.

What specific steps has the school taken to ensure holistic learning-beyond academics-for students?

The school firmly believes that education extends beyond textbooks and examinations. Regular art and craft activities, exhibitions and inter-house competitions provide opportunities for creativity and self-expression. Students are encouraged to develop communication and leadership skills through morning assemblies, debates, declamations, elocution and the Trinity College London Communication Skills programme. Social responsibility is fostered through tree plantation and cleanliness drives, promoting environmental awareness and the spirit of Swachh Bharat. Students also actively participate in organising sports events, cultural programmes and inter-house activities. These opportunities nurture teamwork, leadership, creativity and a sense of responsibility, helping them grow into confident and compassionate individuals.

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How are you addressing learning gaps or supporting students with different learning needs?

Recognising that every child learns at a different pace, the school follows an inclusive and learner-centred approach. Regular remedial classes are conducted beyond school hours for students requiring additional academic support. Concepts are reinforced through simplified teaching methods, personalised worksheets and individual doubt-clearing sessions. Teachers also identify learning gaps through continuous assessment and classroom observation, providing differentiated instruction and individual attention wherever necessary. Our favourable student-teacher ratio enables teachers to recognise each learner's strengths and areas for improvement. This combined approach has helped students strengthen their foundations, improve academic performance and develop greater confidence.

Which initiatives have been rolled out for teacher training and professional development this year?

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The school recognises that continuous professional development is essential for effective teaching. During the academic year, 25 hours of in-house training were organised for teachers through workshops and special training sessions conducted by senior faculty members and resource persons. The sessions covered competency-based teaching, classroom management, HOTS-based questioning, the use of artificial intelligence and technology in education, and inclusive teaching practices. Additionally, teachers regularly attended training programmes, workshops and seminars conducted by the CISCE, keeping them abreast of curriculum updates, assessment patterns and the latest educational practices. These initiatives have strengthened teaching competencies and enhanced classroom effectiveness.

How do you measure success beyond exam results-including student well-being and life skills?

The school considers the physical, mental and emotional well-being of students as important as academic achievement. Regular medical camps, deworming drives, distribution of iron supplements and dental health sessions were organised. Parents were also guided regarding timely vaccinations and preventive healthcare. Mental health and emotional well-being were promoted through workshops conducted by counsellors and experts, focusing on stress management, emotional resilience and healthy peer relationships. Student safety remained a priority, with POCSO awareness workshops organised for students, teachers and support staff. A functional POCSO Committee and Grievance Redressal Committee ensure a safe, supportive and responsive environment. Workshops on vocational skills, financial literacy, sustainable living and career orientation further equipped students with practical knowledge and essential life skills.

What are the top priorities for the school in the current academic year?

Our educational philosophy centres on nurturing the head, heart and hands of every child. Our three foremost priorities are:

Nurturing good human beings: To instil strong moral values, empathy, integrity and social responsibility, shaping children into compassionate and ethical individuals.

Academic and sporting excellence with all-round development: To provide opportunities for excellence in academics and sports while promoting creativity, communication, physical fitness and emotional well-being.

Guidance towards the right career path: To empower students to make informed career choices through counselling, aptitude guidance, vocational exposure and life-skills education, enabling them to pursue professions aligned with their interests, abilities and aspirations.

Through these priorities, we remain committed to developing not merely successful students, but responsible, confident and compassionate citizens who contribute meaningfully to society.