Nutrition Day celebrated

Nutrition Day was celebrated in Narsingh Das Public School, Karnal. Students from nursery to Class VIII of the school participated in it. The competition was divided into three categories. In the first category, students from nursery to class II participated. The topic of this category was “Balanced Diet”. In the second category, students from Class III to Class VI participated, whose topic was “Fruit Salad” and in the third category, students from Class VII and VIII participated, whose topic was “Green Leafy Vegetable Salad”. All students had prepared very attractive and tasty salads from home. School Director Dharmendra Khera said, “The main objective of celebrating Nutrition Day is to raise awareness on the importance of nutrition for better health. In today’s time, we need to change our eating habits. Because a healthy mind is formed inside a healthy body.” The winners were selected and certificates were given.

