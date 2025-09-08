DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Nutrition Day celebrated

Nutrition Day celebrated

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Nutrition Day was celebrated in Narsingh Das Public School, Karnal. Students from nursery to Class VIII of the school participated in it. The competition was divided into three categories. In the first category, students from nursery to class II participated. The topic of this category was “Balanced Diet”. In the second category, students from Class III to Class VI participated, whose topic was “Fruit Salad” and in the third category, students from Class VII and VIII participated, whose topic was “Green Leafy Vegetable Salad”. All students had prepared very attractive and tasty salads from home. School Director Dharmendra Khera said, “The main objective of celebrating Nutrition Day is to raise awareness on the importance of nutrition for better health. In today’s time, we need to change our eating habits. Because a healthy mind is formed inside a healthy body.” The winners were selected and certificates were given.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts