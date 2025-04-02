DT
Oakridge hosts Bengaluru's first overnight 'Relay for Life' walkathon

ANI
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
Oakridge International School, Bengaluru, students, parents, and staff came together on March 21 evening for ‘Relay for Life’, an overnight walkathon organised in association with the Indian Cancer Society. The night was dedicated to celebrating cancer survivors, honouring the loved ones lost, and raising funds for the work that aids cancer patients. “I have been privileged to be part of many school events over the last 32 years, and this is one of the most innovative and more importantly impactful events I have experienced — around such a crucial topic,” said Christopher Short, Managing Director for Nord Anglia Education - India region, in his address. Kamath from the Indian Cancer Society Bangalore, Raghav (sports physiotherapist), Cedric (mechanical engineer), Sham Gopalakrishnan from Karunashraya (a seasoned corporate professional), Veena Krishnamurthy, (software professional) and Ramya Srinidhi (acclaimed performance storyteller) shared inspiring testaments of navigating the challenges of cancer. The guests appreciated how the event was organised at a school, as it could spread awareness about what the survivors go through physically and mentally, while encouraging empathy among participants from a young age. “As educators we look for teachable moments and learning experiences for our children. This is what an event like this does,” remarked Principal Kavita Sukhani. “For the cause it’s like a drop in the ocean, but for all who participated, this drop will make a mark for lifetime, and that is what counts.” she added. Participants were engaged through the night with activities such as karaoke, yoga sessions, and Zumba workshop.

