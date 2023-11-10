Oakridge International School, Mohali

The school presented an amazing annual concert, ‘Ashaayein 2023: A Step towards Wellbeing’, on its premises. All students and their parents attended the show. Beautiful costumes, excellent dances and amazing theatrical presentation mesmerised the crowd. The chief guest was Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, ACP, Mohali. Christopher Short, Managing Director of Nord Anglia Education India, also attended the function. The show started with the school band playing songs. Later, cultural events, live art, Western and cultural dance, etc, were performed by students. Bhangra was main attraction of the show. Yearly school reports and teachers achievements were presented. The theme of ‘Ashaayein 2023’ was a testament to the human spirit’s resilience and its ability to find hope in adversity. The play depicted the remarkable journey of a doctor who overcame significant hurdles to become a successful neurosurgeon.
