Oakridge International School, Mohali

The school and Nord Anglia Education launched education magazine called ‘Insights’. It aims to inspire curiosity, encourage collaboration and showcase the incredible achievements of students and educators to nurture a culture of excellence and lifelong learning. Principal Suman Kalra said the publication offers a comprehensive look into hot-topic aspects of global education, tackling topics from emotional health in young people to the role of technology, artificial intelligence in learning, and what the future of education and wellbeing could look like. Lord David Puttnam, Chairman, Nord Anglia’s Education Advisory Board, said, “We are proud to unveil the first edition of Insights, which is filled with informative articles and expert opinions. Our mission is to shed light on the complexities of modern education as we all strive to prepare the next generation for a rapidly changing world.”

#Mohali