Oasis Public School, Patiala

The school organised its annual function, a two-day extravaganza that showcased the talents of its students. The event was organised by trustees and attended by parents and esteemed guests. Day one of the function featured performances by students from nursery...
Updated At : 08:13 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
The school organised its annual function, a two-day extravaganza that showcased the talents of its students. The event was organised by trustees and attended by parents and esteemed guests. Day one of the function featured performances by students from nursery to Class IV. The young participants dazzled the audience with their energetic and enthusiastic performances, which included dances, songs, and skits. On Day two students from Class V onwards took to the stage, showcasing their talents in various extracurricular activities. The performances were themed around social awareness, conveying important messages on issues relevant to today’s society. The annual function was graced by esteemed guests, including Zohra Sattar, Principal, on Day one, and Dr Sajila Khan, Assistant Civil Surgeon, Ratan Singh Brar (retired AIG) and Colonel Gurinder Singh (retired) on Day two. The school’s trustees, Chairman Mohammad Salim, Director Dr Rehana Salim, and Advocate Ayaan Salim, were also present and played key roles in organising the event. Principal Rifhat Wahab and Vice-Principal Sarfaraz Waheed did great job to make show successful. The annual function was a resounding success, with parents praising the school’s efforts in providing a platform for students to showcase their talents.

