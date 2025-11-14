Odissi dancer Kavita Dwivedi mesmerises audience

Internationally renowned Odissi dancer Kavita Dwivedi mesmerised the audience with a beautiful performance at DAV Police Public School, Madhuban. The special event was organised in collaboration with the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Among Youth (SPIC MACAY). Principal Santosh Kumar Tiwari welcomed Kavita Dwivedi by presenting her with a plant. Odissi dancer Kavita Dwivedi, describing dance as worship, highlighted its spiritual and historical significance, and enthralled the audience with her dance praises of Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna, and Lord Jagannath. The nearly two-hour, uninterrupted, soulful performance left the school’s teachers and students in awe. She encouraged young people to connect with their roots. During the event, the renowned artiste also interacted with school students, explaining the meaning of some of the postures and gestures of Odissi dance.

