Official inspects NCC training camp

On the fifth day of the annual training camp of 2nd Punjab Air Squadron NCC Amritsar being organised at Dashmesh Parivar International Public School, Aima Kalan, Group Commander Brigadier Rohit Kumar inspected the camp on Wednesday. He expressed satisfaction over the training tasks performed by cadets at the camp. The aero model display and NCC subject classes were the catchy events of the day inspection. ANO Sanjeev Datta, Second Officer Balbir Singh, Girdhari Lal and others were also present on the occasion. A total of 470 cadets from Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Pathankot and Gurdaspur are participating in the camp.