Olympiad Rewards Ceremony held

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Global Public School, Fatehpur, celebrated its Olympiad Rewards Ceremony, recognising the outstanding achievements of its students. They were honoured with scholarships, cash prizes, gift vouchers and medals for their exceptional performances in various Olympiad examinations. A special moment of pride came when two students, Ojasvi (Grade III) and Swastik Rehalia (Grade V), received the Academic Excellence Scholarship of Rs 7,000 each, along with the Medal of Excellence, for their remarkable achievements at the zonal and national levels. Many other students also received cash prizes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 for their outstanding performances. The school congratulated the winners for their dedication and hard work. The students expressed gratitude to their parents and teachers for their constant guidance, encouragement and support.

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