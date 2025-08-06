Om Prakash Bansal Modern School marks Kargil Vijay Diwas

To mark Kargil Vijay Diwas, a special assembly was conducted at Om Prakash Bansal Modern School, Mandi Gobindgarh, by students of ABH House in the senior wing at Titan's Hall. The programme began with a soulful morning assembly, anchored by Sukhnoor Kaur and Sana Jain of Class X-C. Anureet Kaur shared a thought-provoking quote, while Puneet Kaur delivered the day's news. Deepanshi Tiwari of Class IX-O presented a timeline of the war and its heroes, evoking deep admiration among the audience. Students performed a role play highlighting themes of sacrifice, with Freya of Class IX-C narrating. Lovish Ghai portrayed Captain Vikram Batra, while Hazelpreet Kaur took on the role of his mother. Gaganpreet Kaur and Tripatmeet Kaur recited a poem in tribute to the nation's heroes. Parush Gupta portrayed a Subedar, and Khwaish Goyal played a news reporter. A group patriotic song and a speech on "Operation Sindoor-2025" by Ms Gurlin Kaur added to the thematic richness. Jasmine Kaur of Class X-G led the pledge, and the assembly concluded with the National Anthem, instilling pride and unity.

