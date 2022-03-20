On a wheelchair since childhood due to cerebral palsy, she literally writes a success story

Ranchi, March 20

For the last 25 years, Swati Singh aka Kikki Singh of Jharkhand's Ranchi is on wheelchair, but her journey of achievements continues unabated.

She was born with cerebral palsy.

Her father was an officer at the Indian Air Force and after long-term treatment in big hospitals, her doctors declared that she would never be able to walk on her feet.

One of Kikki's novels has been a "Super Seller". Her poetry collection has received a great response. She has been praised by President Ram Nath Kovind for her works and she has bagged more than two dozen awards for her "brilliant" writing.

Afflicted with cerebral palsy, Kikki faced many challenges throughout these years but she kept on moving forward with her strong will power and courage.

Her parents had to struggle to get her admitted to a school.

Posted in Ghaziabad, when her father approached Hindon Air Force School to get his daughter admitted, the school administration was apprehensive about how she would be able to study with normal children.

The school administration cited a case of a handicapped student who had hurt the students and the teacher several times.

However, on the request of her father, a special exam to test Kikki's IQ was held in the school and she got the admission after successfully passing the test.

In the elementary classes, she kept scoring cent per cent marks in many subjects.

She started writing stories, poems from the fourth grade itself and her interest into writing deepened after her work started appearing in newspapers and magazines.

In 2007, her family shifted to Ranchi and her further studies took place here. She did her graduation in 2018 and MA in Political Science in 2020.

It was during her graduation that Kikki wrote her first novel - 'Shaadi Ka Sapna' - which was published by Diamond Books. The book was a "Super Seller" on Amazon.

Its first edition sold more than 3,000 copies. It was released by the then Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghuvar Das. President Ram Nath Kovind also praised and honoured her for this novel.

Kikki still remembers the words of the President. She says the president told her, "It's heartwarming when I see daughters like you growing up." She says she could not forget those moments when many people took a jibe at her helplessness and made her feel weak. "I strengthened myself from within and my intention is for a startup where people from the marginalised sections of the society can work and give wings to their dreams and hopes."

Last year her poetry collection "Tera Naam Ka" was published, which was released by Sharad Pawar. This book also received huge appreciation.

Meanwhile, work on the third book is in progress. Kikki says that in this book she wants to bring out the sensibilities of "speechless" wild animals.

She has been honoured by several prominent personalities, including the then Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu and Bollywood lyricist Santosh Anand.

Many literary organisations including IMA, Ranchi Press Club have also felicitated her.

Kikki also has her YouTube channel.

"Staying on a wheelchair, I am fully aware of the challenges ahead. I want to write a memorable and beautiful script for life, forgetting the script of my life written by God," she says. IANS