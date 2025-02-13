DT
On Boards: Conquering the Accountancy exam

On Boards: Conquering the Accountancy exam

Updated At : 11:10 AM Feb 13, 2025 IST
Exams are not monsters, but rather a test of your preparation and perseverance. The accountancy exam, with its long calculations and various formats, demands continuous hard work. To excel, you must be willing to give it your 100% effort.

Reading and planning

  • Read the question paper carefully: Utilize the 15-minute reading time effectively.
  • Choose your questions wisely: Select the questions you want to attempt in case of choice questions to save writing time.
  • Double-check values and amounts: Verify the values and amounts from the question paper to ensure accuracy.
    Working notes and formats

  • Prepare neat and clean working notes: These will form the basis for your calculations and journal entries.
  • Pay attention to formats: Ensure proper formats for journals, ledgers, and balance sheets.

    Presentation and time management

  • Present your answers clearly: Draw margins for calculations and take care to avoid silly mistakes.
  • Manage your time effectively: Allocate a maximum of 15 minutes per long question.
  • Attempt questions in sequence: Write the answer number accurately.
    Staying focused and confident

  • Stay calm and composed: Don't panic, and ensure a good night's sleep before the exam.
  • Trust yourself: Be confident in your abilities, and don't lose hope if you're struggling.
  • With hard work and determination, you'll conquer the accountancy exam. Good luck!

—Rosy, the writer is PGT Commerce at DPS, Sangrur

