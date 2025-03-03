On Boards: Nailing psychology exam

Achieving top scores in board exams requires strategic planning and effective time management. Let's discuss some crucial tips to help you succeed.

Start with what you know best

When tackling the exam paper, most students begin with either the long answers or attempt questions in sequence. However, it's essential to identify the questions you're most confident about and start with those first. This approach ensures you maximise your scores and make the most of your time

Prioritise easier questions

Attempting 1-2 marker questions first can help you secure up to 30 marks quickly. Focus on these shorter questions before moving on to the longer, more challenging ones. This strategy can help you manage your time more efficiently and reduce stress.

Make the most of question choices

When given the option to choose between questions, select the ones you're most familiar with. Avoid attempting questions you're unsure about, as this can lead to wasted time and unnecessary stress. Instead, quickly review the options, make a mental note of your chosen questions, and then proceed to answer them.

The power of diagrams

In section F, case study-related questions require a thoughtful approach. Study the case 2-3 times, and then attempt the questions. Remember, the case represents a practical scenario and your answers should reflect this understanding.

Presentation matters

Proper headings, underlining key points, and adhering to word limits are essential for good scoring. Take the time to review your answers, ensuring they are well-organised and easy to follow.