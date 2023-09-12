Onam celebrated at St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The biggest harvest festival in Kerala, Onam, celebrates nature’s reward after a year of hard work by farmers. It also marks the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. Students of the school were apprised of the knowledge of this festival through a special assembly. Young students participated in the assembly by giving a speech on the festival’s importance and performing a dance. The students took away a message of oneness and brotherhood that the festival signifies.

#Kerala #Mohali