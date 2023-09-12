Onam celebrated at St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The biggest harvest festival in Kerala, Onam, celebrates nature’s reward after a year of hard work by farmers. It also marks the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. Students of the school were apprised of the knowledge of this festival through a special assembly. Young students participated in the assembly by giving a speech on the festival’s importance and performing a dance. The students took away a message of oneness and brotherhood that the festival signifies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram
It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...