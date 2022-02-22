One room for 295 students!

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 22

A government primary school in Jakhal town of Fatehabad district with 295 students and staff of nine teachers is operating from a single room.

While four rooms located in the school complex at the Railway colony in Jakhal town have been declared unsafe, the school staff is utilising one room and the verandah for holding classes.

According to information, the school with four rooms was set up in 1959. Two additional rooms were added in the building in 2004. However, the old school building has been in a dilapidated condition and is unsafe for the students to sit in.

The school authorities had written to the Education department and the Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Department and even raised the issue with the Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli who is MLA from Tohana assembly segment in the district.

Murari Sharma, a teacher who is also district president of Prathmik Adhyapak Sangh informed that they had five classes from class I to V having a strength of 295 students. “We have the full strength of teachers as well. But the teachers have to take class in the verandah as we have only one room left for us in the school building”, he said adding that out of the two newly constructed rooms, one had been allotted to the Anangwari centre of the town.

“We have urged the district authorities to allow us to shift to a government building located adjacent to the school which has adequate rooms and sufficient space. But we have not been given permission so far”, he said.

An official of the PWD (B&R) informed that there is a procedure to dismantle the condemned building. “We have floated tenders for dismantling the building thrice. But the participants in the tender have failed to fulfill the condition and thus we are in the process to revise the conditions of the tender”, he said.