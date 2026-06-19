Online Poster-Making Competition held

JPS Academy, Assandh, organised an Online Poster-Making Competition to encourage creativity, artistic expression and awareness among students. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of different classes, who showcased their talent through innovative and meaningful posters. The competition was conducted online, enabling students to participate from the comfort of their homes. Students prepared posters on various educational, social and environmental themes and submitted their entries digitally within the stipulated time. The participants displayed remarkable creativity, imagination and presentation skills. Their posters reflected important messages related to environmental protection, education, health and social responsibility. The judges evaluated the entries based on originality, creativity, relevance to the theme, neatness and overall presentation. The Principal and faculty members appreciated the efforts of all participants and congratulated the winners on their outstanding performances.

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