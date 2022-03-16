Playing with fire

Only 1 per cent government schools have fire NOC in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 16

The safety of students in the government schools is not a priority as only one per cent of the government schools have the fire safety permits in the district. Out of 780 government schools across the district, only eight schools have taken the fire safety permits from the Fire Department so far. The situation of the colleges is almost the same as majority of the colleges do not have this NOC.

The shocking figure came to light in a reply to the RTI query and the information collected by The Tribune.

City-based RTI activist Rajesh Sharma had filed the RTI seeking information about the number of educational institutes in the district having fire NOC. The reply revealed that only eight government schools – Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools in Taraori, Nissing, Nigdhu, Gharaunda, Model Town Karnal city, Padha village and Biana village — had the required clearance. The reply further stated that the Kalpana Chawla Governmnet Medical College, DAV PG College, Shri Ram College of Pharmacy, RPIIT College of Education Trust, BRM College of Education, Guru Brahmanand ji Arya Kanya Mahavidyala, Anjanthali had been given an NOC by the fire deparatment.

The Fire Department also informed in the reply that they have served notices to eight colleges in the district, including DAV College for Women Railway Road, Pt. Chiranjilal Sharma Government College Sector-14, Dyal Singh College, Khalsa College, Government College for Women Railway Road, Government College Jaisinghpura in Assandh allegedly for not taking fire NOC so far.

As per the Haryana Fire Service Act, all educational institutions must have an NOC, without which a building is not deemed fit to tackle a potential fire hazard, said an official.

Rajpal, District Education Officer, said that earlier it was not mandatory for schools to obtain the fire NOC and almost all government schools had been constructed several years back. “Our eight Model Sanskriti Schools have the NOC. I will check the new guidelines and accordingly we will get the NOC if required,” said the DEO.

Rajiv Bhardwaj, Fire Station Officer (FSO), said that an NOC from the department is mandatory for all educational institutes. In order to get an NOC the educational institutes should fulfill certain conditions like having fire extinguishers, sand buckets, hose reel, emergency exit doors. Along with this the school should be spacious and have enough open area for students to escape, enough space of road to make approach of fire engines easy. This means that schools and colleges that have so far not got an NOC from the department have no safety equipment in place to deal with a fire which is very dangerous for the students and staff. “We have served notices to colleges and will soon serve notices to schools to comply with the guidelines. Almost all private schools have the fire safety NOC,” added the FSO.

