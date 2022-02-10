Hijab Row

Open schools, no religious symbols allowed for now, says K'taka HC

Open schools, no religious symbols allowed for now, says K'taka HC

Bengaluru, February 10

The Karnataka High Court, hearing the hijab row, on Thursday ordered that no religious symbols are allowed for the students until its final order, thus ruling out use of both hijab and saffron shawls in school and college premises.

The interim order was given by a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit, and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin.

"We want to make an interim order on the matter of hijab row. We will hear the matter every day," the Chief Justice stated.

Peace has to return to the state, and schools and colleges must open soon, the bench said, adjourning the matter to Monday.

Earlier, while hearing the arguments, the Chief Justice told Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi to open schools in the state.

"Closure of schools is not a good development. Take necessary action and conduct classes. See to it that no problem surfaces," he stated.

Amid tensions, the state government on Tuesday announced a three-day holiday for schools and colleges.

During the hearing, senior counsel Sanjay Hegde, appearing for a petitioner, submitted that the Karnataka government has no right to frame rules on uniform, as per the 1983 Karnataka Education Act.

The rules on uniform could be framed by the the College Development Committee (CDC) and School Development and Management Committee (SDMC), he maintained.

"How judicious it is to force prohibitions for the reason of hijab... if prohibitions are clamped for the public interest, it is tenable. The medical student was allowed to write examinations wearing hijab in 2015 as per the court orders. Wearing of dress comes under Article 19 (1) of the Constitution. The Supreme Court decision in the Divya Yadav case discussed the right to wear dresses of their choice," he said.

As per Article 25 (1), wearing of hijab is a religious right. Sikhs are permitted to carry a dagger and are given exemptions from wearing helmets, he added.

"The girl students can't be made to sit on roads. Karnataka state contributes highest taxes to the Central government. Most startups come up here and these developments will bring disrepute to the state. Discrimination should not be made on the basis of clothes, colour, and religion," the counsel argued.

The petitioners arguing for hijab stated that there is no harm in students wearing it. Hijab is a fundamental right and it does not cause any problem to others, and so, they should be allowed to wear hijab of the same colour as their uniform, they said, arguing that the government has issued circular on uniform "hurriedly".

The petitioners further stated that the bench should give an interim order on the issue in the students' interests as students are outside schools. They also argued that as per the Karnataka Education Act, uniform is not compulsory for students and they only be fined Rs 25 for violating the uniform rules.

As Chief Justice Awasthi intervened here, asking whether the petitioner is saying uniform is not required, the petitioner submitted that as per act, it is not compulsory. It is okay for primary school students but uniforms for college students is being objected, he said.

Navadagi, however, opposed issue of an interim order on the issue and stated that there are various developments surrounding the issue.

Earlier, the single bench headed by Justice Dixit, which heard the matter, which has snowballed into a major crisis in the state and discussed at international levels, decided the matter to be heard by the larger bench. It directed the High Court Registrar to submit the documents and petitions immediately to the Chief Justice as the matter is of utmost importance and needs to be heard urgently.

The hijab row started last month with few students of Udupi Government Pre-University College wearing hijab being denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintain that the students who used to come without hijabs have suddenly started coming in hijab. The students later went on protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts, leading to tension and even violence. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

2
Himachal

Land acquisition for strategic rail line begins in Himachal

3
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

4
Trending

GoFundMe: How 3 women conned by Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' are fighting back, but critics claim they 'can't be trusted with money'

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

6
Delhi

Chinese-owned NBFC's Rs 288 cr funds seized

7
Editorials

Moving away from Shimla

8
Nation

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

9
Chandigarh

2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

10
Nation

Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Don't Miss

View All
Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Abdul Ghani of Chamba donates blood 209th time
Himachal

Abdul Ghani of Chamba donates blood 209th time

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Top Stories

UP polls: Over 48 per cent voting till 3 pm; EVM glitches reported from some booths

UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded

Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...

Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur incident

Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...

Hijab row: Open schools, see no problems occur, HC tells Karnataka govt

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: Government employees' unions to boycott BJP & Cong

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Undeterred by ‘underdog’ tag, AAP’s Amritsar East candidate says focused on issues that 'really matter'

Supplementary randomisation of EVMs, VVPAT machines done in Tarn Taran

Night curfew lifted in Chandigarh, schools to open for all students

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

All walk-in OPDs now fully functional in GMSH-16

Over Rs 12L siphoned off from bank account, three arrested by Chandigarh Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of Chandigarh police

40 more electric buses in Chandigarh by July

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Cong candidates

EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Congress candidates for code violation in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr districts

Punjab poll 2022: Pargat Singh harps on '111 days of governance'

NRI effect: Charanjit Channi garlanded with dollars during roadshow

Sanjay Nirupam defends Charanjit Channi, attacks Arvind Kejriwal

Constituency watch: Jalandhar Central

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Simarjit Singh Bains released after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana: Opposition raises public issues to counter ‘repeat’ hype of Congress

8 Lok Insaaf Party workers booked in February 5 attack case

Choose government wisely, Smriti Irani tells voters in Ludhiana

‘NDA can ensure security, economic revival’: Capt Amarinder Singh

NDA can ensure security, economic revival: Capt Amarinder Singh

Police find unclaimed bag with 10 pistols near Banur

Punjabi University to develop OCR system for Indian languages

Patiala: Man runs over dog, booked

Chandigarh University student bags annual package of Rs 52 lakh