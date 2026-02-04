OPS children take part in fancy dress

In a colourful fancy dress competition, UKG children of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, beautifully showcased the theme “Incredible India”. The participants came dressed as famous rivers, monuments, traditional foods, state capitals, cultural symbols from different parts of the country and confidently expressed their views. Some of them portrayed state capitals while others highlighted India’s rich culture and heritage through traditional costumes and graceful expressions. Academics Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma appreciated the students for truly reflecting the spirit of Incredible India and celebrating the nation’s rich traditions and heritage.

