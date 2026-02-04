DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / OPS children take part in fancy dress

OPS children take part in fancy dress

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a colourful fancy dress competition, UKG children of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, beautifully showcased the theme “Incredible India”. The participants came dressed as famous rivers, monuments, traditional foods, state capitals, cultural symbols from different parts of the country and confidently expressed their views. Some of them portrayed state capitals while others highlighted India’s rich culture and heritage through traditional costumes and graceful expressions. Academics Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma appreciated the students for truly reflecting the spirit of Incredible India and celebrating the nation’s rich traditions and heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts