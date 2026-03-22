OPS students excel in Science Olympiad

Students of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, performed excellently in the Silver Zone Science Olympiad 2025–26. Demonstrating outstanding scientific aptitude, Prav of Class IV received an Appreciation Certificate, while Ruhi of Class V earned the Medal of Excellence – a gold medal along with the Appreciation Certificate. Aman Nagpal of Class V secured the Medal of Excellence in the Silver Zone Science Olympiad. Their achievement reflects dedication, strong conceptual understanding, and consistent hard work. The school’s Academic Director Esha Bansal praised the students’ efforts and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence. Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the students for their success.

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