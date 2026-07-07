OPS students return to school after summer break

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, ushered in the new phase of the academic session after the summer vacation with a vibrant and inspiring welcome assembly, beautifully conducted by students. The programme commenced with a soulful ‘Saraswati Vandana’, invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati for wisdom, knowledge and success. The Opsians captivated the audience with a series of engaging and meaningful performances, including motivational speeches, thought-provoking presentations and cultural performances that set an optimistic tone for the months ahead. School Director Esha Bansal warmly welcomed all students and teachers and encouraged them to work to the best of their ability. Addressing the gathering, Principal Neelam Sharma also extended a warm welcome to all students and staff. She encouraged the students to begin the new term with fresh energy, discipline, dedication and a positive mind-set.
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