OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The students of UKG achieved another milestone as they graduated from the portals of Kindergarten and stepped forward towards formal schooling. Graduation Day was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. The programme started with ceremonial lamp lighting and welcome address by Principal Neelam Sharma. The students were awarded graduation certificates and ceremonial trophies to mark their achievements. Director, Academics, Esha Bansal congratulated all students and their parents. Neelam Sharma applauded the students and blessed them with a bright future.