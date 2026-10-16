OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The school celebrated Navratri with devotion, spiritual fervour and traditional splendour. The special assembly commenced with the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra, creating an atmosphere of positivity and serenity. A documentary showcasing the nine forms of Goddess Durga enlightened students about their divine powers and teachings. A vibrant dance performance depicting Navdurga's victory over evil, along with insightful speeches, highlighted the significance of the festival. School Director Esha Bansal extended her wishes and encouraged students to embrace truth, compassion and righteousness. Principal Neelam Sharma emphasised that Navratri inspires inner strength, courage and resilience. The celebration promoted cultural pride, spiritual awareness and moral values among students.
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