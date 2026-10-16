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Home / The School Tribune / OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:24 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The school celebrated Navratri with devotion, spiritual fervour and traditional splendour. The special assembly commenced with the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra, creating an atmosphere of positivity and serenity. A documentary showcasing the nine forms of Goddess Durga enlightened students about their divine powers and teachings. A vibrant dance performance depicting Navdurga's victory over evil, along with insightful speeches, highlighted the significance of the festival. School Director Esha Bansal extended her wishes and encouraged students to embrace truth, compassion and righteousness. Principal Neelam Sharma emphasised that Navratri inspires inner strength, courage and resilience. The celebration promoted cultural pride, spiritual awareness and moral values among students.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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