OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

School Principal Neelam Sharma was honoured by Human Foundation with a Prashasti Patra for her progressive approach and exceptional work for the school and society. She was felicitated by eminent novelist and writer BD Kalia ‘Hamdam’ during a Samman Samaroh held at PKR Jain Sr Secondary School, Ambala City. The school staff, students and parents congratulated her for this achievement.
