OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

In keeping with the philosophy of service-before-self, the school held a free medical, blood test and e-seva camp under the supervision of Dr OP Arya (Ophthalmologist), Dr Tushar Gupta (Orthopedist), Dr Nitish Jain (Dermatologist) and Dr Mani Puri (Physician). The camp was conducted by Pt Kedarnath Sharma Charitable Trust. Aishwarya Pandit, founder of ‘First in class’ Online Coaching App visited the camp and supported the cause. Director, Academics, Esha Bansal thanked those who contributed in making the camp a success.
