OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The second Covid vaccination camp was organised in the school. A medical team, headed by Dr Aditi Gautam, inoculated children above 12 yearsof age. School Principal Neelam Sharma motivated the students to get vaccinated. The Director, Academics, Esha Bansal, emphasised the importance of the vaccination to safeguard nation against Covid.

