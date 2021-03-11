OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

A special workshop on career counselling was organised for students of classes VIII to XII. The workshop was conducted to assist the students in making right career decisions and to accomplish their career goals. School Principal Neelam Sharma inspired students to ‘stay ahead of the curve’ by sharpening skills, availing opportunities to the fullest to become employable and successful generation. Director, Academics, Esha Bansal applauded the staff for organising a fruitful session.
