'Campaza'- The Summer Camp, was organised at OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, for children between 3 to 16 years of age so that they can learn new skills in a safe and nurturing environment. The fortnight long camp encompassed various activities such as drawing, sketching, clay modelling, art and craft, origami, decor and personal grooming, dance, vocal and instrumental music with surprises like rain dance and magic show. The programme began with a lamp lighting and address to the gathering by Neelam Sharma, the school Principal. The programme comprised exciting activities such as orchestra, ramp walk, songs, dances, bhangra and the puppet show. Parkash Bansal, school Chairman, congratulated everybody for participating in the summer camp. Esha Bansal, Director Academics, encouraged children to participate, explore and express their creativity.
