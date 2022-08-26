OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The students from Classes VIII to XII enacted parliamentary proceedings in the Youth Parliament Activity. The aim of the youth parliament was to strengthen the roots of democracy, inculcate healthy habit of discipline and enable students to understand the working of the Parliament. They showcased how members of the Parliament discuss issues, bills are moved and passed by voting and other functional aspects of upper and lower houses of the Parliament. Students took part in various activities. During the question hour, many important issues were raised. Neelam Sharma, the Principal conveyed the purpose of holding such sessions.
