OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

'Vriksh Bandhan' was initiated at the school under the guidance of Oxyzone, an environmental friendly initiative of the Human Foundation. Various dignitaries from the foundation - Neeru Arora, Principal, SLDAV, Sunil Arora, mentor and guide, Meenakshi and Madhu Parmar from SLDAV - were welcomed by school Principal Neelam Sharma. The programme began with the tying of rakhi to the plants by Oxy Brigade, a group of student volunteers of Oxyzone Club. They recited nature prayer, which was followed by a pledge to protect environment. A special assembly on 'Save Trees, Save Lives' was held. Chairman Parkash Chand Bansal appreciated the green initiative. Academics Director Esha Bansal motivated the students to save environment by growing more and more trees.