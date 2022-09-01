OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

'Vriksh Bandhan' was initiated at the school under the guidance of Oxyzone, an environmental friendly initiative of the Human Foundation. Various dignitaries from the foundation - Neeru Arora, Principal, SLDAV, Sunil Arora, mentor and guide, Meenakshi and Madhu Parmar from SLDAV - were welcomed by school Principal Neelam Sharma. The programme began with the tying of rakhi to the plants by Oxy Brigade, a group of student volunteers of Oxyzone Club. They recited nature prayer, which was followed by a pledge to protect environment. A special assembly on 'Save Trees, Save Lives' was held. Chairman Parkash Chand Bansal appreciated the green initiative. Academics Director Esha Bansal motivated the students to save environment by growing more and more trees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...