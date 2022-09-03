OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The school bagged third position among 40 schools in the NISA Sports Tournament. More than 5,000 students competed in nine games, which were organised at different venues in Ambala. The grand festival of the sports culminated with an award ceremony presided over by Chief Guest Jashandeep Singh Randawa, SP, Ambala and Guest of Honour Kulbhushan Sharma, President, NISA. The Opsians grabbed 11 gold, seven silver, four bronze medals, besides clinching runners-up trophies in Badminton Boys Under-14, Badminton Girls Under-19 and cricket boys Under-14 category. Esha Bansal, Director Academics, congratulated the entire team. Principal Neelam Sharma lauded the winners for their excellent performance in the event.