OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The school bagged third position among 40 schools in the NISA Sports Tournament. More than 5,000 students competed in nine games, which were organised at different venues in Ambala. The grand festival of the sports culminated with an award ceremony presided over by Chief Guest Jashandeep Singh Randawa, SP, Ambala and Guest of Honour Kulbhushan Sharma, President, NISA. The Opsians grabbed 11 gold, seven silver, four bronze medals, besides clinching runners-up trophies in Badminton Boys Under-14, Badminton Girls Under-19 and cricket boys Under-14 category. Esha Bansal, Director Academics, congratulated the entire team. Principal Neelam Sharma lauded the winners for their excellent performance in the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast as 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...