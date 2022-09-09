The school won prestigious JCI Roller Skating Championship in which more than 260 students across the district participated in 32 categories. The age group was 4-19 years. The event was presided over by the chief guest Tarun Bansal, Director OPS Group, and Esha Bansal, Director Academics, OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala. Opsians clinched maximum number of medals and won the overall championship trophy and a cash prize of Rs 11,000. The Principal thanked all the dignitaries, participants and their parents for gracing the occasion. Chairman Parkash Chand Bansal and Director Academics Esha Bansal congratulated the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 months after DSP's killing, mining mafia attacks police team in Nuh
The miners climb on to the hills and pelt the police with st...
Supreme Court puts on hold demolition of Goa nightclub 'Curlies' where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death
The demolition squad had on Friday early morning began demol...
BJP fires meme as Rahul Gandhi begins day 2 of Congress's revival journey
The first test of Gandhi's mass outreach would be Gujarat, H...