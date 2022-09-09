The school won prestigious JCI Roller Skating Championship in which more than 260 students across the district participated in 32 categories. The age group was 4-19 years. The event was presided over by the chief guest Tarun Bansal, Director OPS Group, and Esha Bansal, Director Academics, OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala. Opsians clinched maximum number of medals and won the overall championship trophy and a cash prize of Rs 11,000. The Principal thanked all the dignitaries, participants and their parents for gracing the occasion. Chairman Parkash Chand Bansal and Director Academics Esha Bansal congratulated the winners.