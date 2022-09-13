OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Teacher's Day was celebrated at the school and Esha Bansal, Director Academics, graced the occasion. The programme commenced with Ganesh Vandana, which was followed by games and energetic dance performances. A special dance performance by the teachers added spice to the programme. The teachers were presented gifts and lovely titles by the students.The students expressed their gratitude for their teachers through self made greeting cards, poems and speeches. The Principal Neelam Sharma appreciated the efforts put in by the teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year
To be attended by Presidents of the US, Russia, France, Sout...
High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case
The order is pronounced in the open court by Justice Sureshw...
Nursery student raped in school bus by driver; woman attendant was present
After the girl returned, her mother found someone had change...