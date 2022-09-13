OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Teacher's Day was celebrated at the school and Esha Bansal, Director Academics, graced the occasion. The programme commenced with Ganesh Vandana, which was followed by games and energetic dance performances. A special dance performance by the teachers added spice to the programme. The teachers were presented gifts and lovely titles by the students.The students expressed their gratitude for their teachers through self made greeting cards, poems and speeches. The Principal Neelam Sharma appreciated the efforts put in by the teachers.