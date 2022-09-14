OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

To honour grandparents, the little Opsians of the pre-Primary Wing, celebrated Grandparents' Day. As a tribute to them, a special assembly was held. The students recited poems and made cards to greet their grandparents. Principal Neelam Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students.
