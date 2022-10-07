OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Schoolteachers Simmi Jindal, Neelam Bhalla and Anuradha were conferred with the ‘Nation Builder Hunarwaan Shikshak Award’ by Haryana Minister for Home, Health and Medical Education Anil Vij. Madhuri Kapoor, Anurag and Sandeep Bhatt were felicitated with the ‘World’s Best Teachers Award’ by Axis Bank. School Director, Academics, Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the teachers.