OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Opsians celebrate each festival with great enthusiasm. Dasehra was celebrated with enthusiasm by kids. A special assembly was conducted with a story enactment on Dasehra. According to our culture "Ravana dahan" is an important part of this celebration but this time instead of burning the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, Opsians enacted a play where Ravana's end was portrayed as death of pride and evil. The students, through a dance performance, welcomed Rama as a symbol of positivity. The whole assembly was woven around mythological influence of The Ramayana. A beautiful poem and a thought seasoned it with religious flavour. The school Principal Neelam Sharma, in her address, apprised the students of the value of adopting values represented by lord Rama to conquer all evils. The Academic Director, Esha Bansalgreeted everyone on this auspicious occasion.