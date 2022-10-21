OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Opsians of classes I - VII exhibited their verbal skills and presence of mind through their speeches. Students spoke confidently on the topics chosen by them. Principal Neelam Sharma encouraged the young speakers to take part in such activities more often as it helps boost confidence. Academic Director Esha Bansal congratulated all the winners.
