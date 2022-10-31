OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Students brought laurels to the school by winning the 22nd District Roller Skating Championship-2022. The students clinched first position and won the overall Championship. Esha Bansal, Academics Director, Sandeep Goel, Joint Secretary of Haryana Roller Skating Association and Arun Kumar, General Secretary, Ambala Roller Skating Association graced the occasion. More than 150 participants from many schools of Ambala participated in the event. School Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the students for their performance.